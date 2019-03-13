Carndonagh needs a temporary court venue – Doherty

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has confirmed that Carndonagh District Court will sit in Buncrana next week, and has given no indication that an alternative venue will be sourced in Carndonagh itself while essential repair works are undertaken.

The minister was questioned on the matter by Deputy Pearse Doherty, who asked him to ensure a venue will be found in Carndonagh, but MInister Flanagan didn’t address that issue at all.

Carndonagh Councillor Albert Doherty says the town deserves to keep a local service………

Dail Question and answer in full –

* To ask the Minister for Justice and Equality his plans to ensure that court sittings will continue to be held at a venue in Carndonagh, County Donegal while the local courthouse will be undergoing essential repair in the time ahead.

– Pearse Doherty T.D.

* To ask the Minister for Justice and Equality his plans to ensure that the OPW secures another venue in Carndonagh, County Donegal while the local courthouse will be undergoing essential repair in the time ahead.

– Pearse Doherty T.D.

As the Deputy will be aware, under the provisions of the Courts Service Act 1998, management of the courts, including the provision of accommodation for court sittings, is the responsibility of the Courts Service which is independent in exercising its functions.

However, in order to be of assistance to the Deputy, I have had enquiries made and the Courts Service has informed me that following professional inspections by the OPW and on their recommendations immediate health and safety issues were highlighted in relation to Carndonagh Courthouse. Therefore court hearings could not continue at the courthouse in the short term.

The Courts Service has advised that a review is currently being carried out and that, in the short term, the Court will sit in Buncrana Courthouse. I understand that the next District Court for Carndonagh will sit in Buncrana Courthouse on 19 March 2019 at 10.30 am.