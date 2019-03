Hundreds of homes and businesses in the Falcarragh area are said to be without water since yesterday.

Crews were tasked to fix the burst however when work was on-going a subsequent burst occurred.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says not enough investment is being made by Irish Water to the west of the county.

He urged the utility to listen to stories of those affected on the ground and the appropriate action: