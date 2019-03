The bodies of an elderly couple found dead at their home in Convoy today have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The couple, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s were pronounced dead at the scene in Riverview View after Gardai were contacted at around 1:30pm this afternoon.

Local Councillor Liam Doherty, is a relative of the couple, he says Gardai are satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding their deaths: