Work set to recommence on Greencastle Water Supply Scheme

Work is to recommence on the Greencastle Water Supply Scheme in the coming weeks after the previous contractor went into administration last year.

Inishowen Municipal District Chairperson Cllr Martin Farren says a new contractor has now been appointed by Irish Water to complete the €5 million project, and that work should be complete by the autumn.

It will see the former supply source abandoned following concerns over high THM levels, with water now coming from the Fullerton Dam.

Cllr Martin Farren says it’s a welcome development: