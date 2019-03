Storm Gareth is due to hit parts of the country today, bringing strong winds and a chance of coastal flooding.

A status orange wind warning comes into effect for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from midday.

Gusts could reach up to 130 kilometres an hour during the worst of the conditions.

Drivers are being advised to take extra care on the roads this morning.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says high winds can be very dangerous.