Rosses Community School are through to the Tom Ticher National Junior Cup Final.

The school’s under 17 side defeated St Gerald’s College from Castlebar 2-1 in this afternoon’s semi final played on the 3G pitch at Sligo Rovers Showgrounds.

Adam McCaffrey and Orrin Burgess scored the goals for the Dungloe boys.

Rosses opponents for the final will be confirmed on Thursday when Bishopstown play Lucan.