The new public consultation on the A5 upgrade gets underway on Monday week next, March 25th, and is expected to run for six weeks.

Urging people to engage with the process, West Tyrone MP Orflaith Begley said a number of recent fatalities on the A5 have once again reinforced the necessity for the project to go ahead.

After a number of legal issues, she’s hopeful that the project can finally get under way later this year: