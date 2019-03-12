London ring return for Jason Quigley

Jason Quigley will return to ring action on Saturday week the 23rd March making his first professional UK appearance in London.

The undefeated middleweight who has a 15-0 pro record has been added to the undercard of the Charlie Edward’s maiden WBC Flyweight World title defence against Angel Moreno at the Copper Box Arena.

Now based in Sheffield, the Dominic Ingle-trained Quigley will have his opponent confirmed in the coming days.

The current NABF Middleweight Champion, is delighted to be fighting so close to home after basing himself in America in the early part of his pro career.

“I’m excited to make my UK debut in London,” said Quigley.

“I know my fans at home are going to be thrilled that they have a short distance to travel for this one. It’s great to get a chance to fight in London and fight so close to home for me.

“I’m very grateful to Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom UK for working together to give me the chance to fight on this show.”

Quigley returned after a year out to defeat Daniel Rosarion in Boston last March and overcame Freddy Hernandez at Fantasy Springs in October to retain his NABF middleweight belt.

The Donegal man will feature on a huge night of boxing at the Copper Box Arena which will be screened on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Newport Bantamweight Sean McGoldrick, a man with strong Donegal family connections will also be on the bill and fights for the first time under new trainer Jamie Moore.

The main event sees Croydon’s Charlie Edwards make the first defence of his WBC Flyweight World title against Spain’s Angel Moreno. Rising Light-Heavyweight star Joshua Buatsi takes on former English Champion Liam Conroy for the vacant British title in his tenth fight. London Cruiserweight rivals Lawrence Okolie and Wadi Camacho collide with the British and Cruiserweight titles on the line. Watford Bantamweight talent Shannon Courtenay makes her highly-anticipated professional debut.

Lewis Ritson makes his eagerly-anticipated return to the ring after suffering a first career loss to Francesco Patera last October.

Click on link below for ticket details on Quigley’s fight in London.