Letterkenny MD votes in favour of legalising gaming machines

Members of the Letterkenny MD have voted in favour legalizing gaming machines in and around the town.

The measure was adopted 6 votes to 3 this evening.

Its after an intense discussion in the council chamber by local representatives.

Donegal County Council received a total of 96 submissions from a recent public consultation however it’s been claimed today by some Cllrs that a quantity of the submissions had similar handwriting.

There’s no specific date as to when the change of law will come into effect.

Cllr Liam Blaney raised grave concerns over the move and initially called for a deferral of the vote as he claimed that some were misinformed on what exactly was on the table.

All other Cllrs voted against a deferral.

Councillor Blaney says gaming addiction has a severe impact on many families: