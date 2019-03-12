Harps and Derry get home ties in EA Sports Cup

Finn Harps and Derry City have been handed home ties in round two of the EA Sports Cup.
Harps will contest a north west derby against Sligo Rovers for a place in the quarter finals.
Rovers already have one up on Ollie Horgan’s side having won their recent Premier Division game 2-1 at Ballybofey.
Holders Derry City will face First Division side Longford Town at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Longford reached round 2 with a 1-0 win over Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic.
EA SPORTS Cup – Second Round Draw
Bohemians v Cabinteely
Bray Wanderers v Shamrock Rovers
Cork City v Limerick/Cobh Ramblers
Derry City v Longford Town
Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers
Shelbourne v UCD
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk
Waterford v Galway United
All fixtures set to be played on April 1/2 with times and dates set to be confirmed at a later date.