Harps and Derry get home ties in EA Sports Cup

Finn Harps and Derry City have been handed home ties in round two of the EA Sports Cup.

Harps will contest a north west derby against Sligo Rovers for a place in the quarter finals.

Rovers already have one up on Ollie Horgan’s side having won their recent Premier Division game 2-1 at Ballybofey.

Holders Derry City will face First Division side Longford Town at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Longford reached round 2 with a 1-0 win over Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic.

EA SPORTS Cup – Second Round Draw

Bohemians v Cabinteely

Bray Wanderers v Shamrock Rovers

Cork City v Limerick/Cobh Ramblers

Derry City v Longford Town

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers

Shelbourne v UCD

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk

Waterford v Galway United

All fixtures set to be played on April 1/2 with times and dates set to be confirmed at a later date.