Gardai say it’s possible that the gang who targeted Supervalu in Dungloe may have visited the area days prior to the burglary.

An investigation is continuing into the incident which happened between the hours of 11pm on Sunday night and 2am yesterday morning.

While nothing was stolen, substantial damage has been caused to the premises.

Garda Grainne Doherty says they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen cars acting suspiciously in the area to contact Milford Garda Station: