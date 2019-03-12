Donegal bears brunt of Storm Gareth

A status orange weather warning remains in place for Donegal until 9am tomorrow morning.

Thousands of homes and businesses in the Letterkenny, Moville, Carndonagh, Glenties, Derrybeg, Stranorlar, Lifford and Milford areas are without power.

ESB Networks say they are working to repair the outages and expect power to be restored by 10pm tonight.

Motorists are advised to take extreme care on the roads this evening with gusts of up to 130 km/h forecast.

Donegal County Council is urging homeowners and businesses to secure their properties and belongings and take extra care.