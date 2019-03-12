Council accused of unequal treatment towards Glenties MD

A West Donegal Councillor has hit out at Donegal County Council over serious concern that the Glenties Municipal District is not seen as an equal to other MDs.

It was proposed that today’s Municipal meeting in Glenties be adjourned due to some council officials being absent, that proposal was withdrawn and the meeting proceeded.

However, Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher has called for the local authority to urgently clarify why proposals at municipal level are not adopted by full council.

She says there is an unacceptable lack of development in the area: