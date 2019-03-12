Breaking: Inishowen Councillors legalize gaming machines

Members of the Inishowen Municipal District have voted in favour of legalizing gaming machines across the peninsula.

The measure was adopted by five votes to four at a meeting this afternoon.

The proposal before the members this afternoon was that they adopt Part 3 of the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956 for the whole of the Inishowen Municipal District.

Following a lengthy period of discussion in private, the Cathairleach, Cllr Martin Farren opened the meeting to the public and immediately called for a proposed. Cllr Paul Canning proposed adoption, with Cllr Mickey Doherty seconding.

Cllr Rena Donaghy moved a counter proposal that the measure be rejected, seconded by Cllr Jack Murray. When it went to a vote, it passed by five votes to four, with Councillors Paul Canning, Nicholas Crossan, Mickey Doherty, Martin Mc Dermot and Bernard Mc Guinness voting in favour, and Councillors Albert Doherty, Rena Donaghy, Martin Farren and Jack Murray voting against.

We understand in the region of 85 submissions were received, the majority of them in favour of the proposal. Cllr Rena Donaghy claimed not enough time had been given for the receipt of submissions, and questioned whether the process was properly advertised.