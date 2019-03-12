Blow for Donegal as McLaughlin breaks hand

It’s a double header for the Donegal men and ladies this weekend in Cork.

On Saturday afternoon the counties will clash in their respective Divisional league games.

Maxi Curran’s ladies have been dealt a severe blow with the news that Geraldine McLaughlin will be out for a number of weeks.

The Termon sharp shooter has broken a bone in her hand. She picked up the injury in training.

The Donegal ladies share top spot in Division One with Galway on 12 points having won their first four games.

The ladies start at 12noon at Pairc Ui Rinn and that game will be followed by the men at 2pm.

Diarmaid Doherty and Martin McHugh will have LIVE coverage from both games this Saturday after on Highland from 12noon.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner is expected to give an update on his squad later today.

Meanwhile there’s a blow for one of Donegal’s Division Two opponents.

Ben McCormack will miss Kildare’s remaining league games as he prepares to undergo surgery for a troublesome wrist injury.

He is expected to be out for up to six weeks – and that means he’ll miss his team’s trip to Ballyshannon on Sunday week, 24th March, when they play Donegal in their final league game