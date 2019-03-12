Almost 1.5M for home adaptation grants in Donegal

Almost 1.5 million euro has been made available to support home adaptations for older people, people with a disability in Donegal.

The funding, which has been increased this year, will enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer.

The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, with 20% funding from Donegal County council.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh is urging people to apply for the grants: