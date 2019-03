Three people are due to appear before Donegal District Court this morning at 10.30am, charged in relation to a drug seizure at Cloonloo, Co. Sligo.

Gardaí arrested three people, a man and a woman in their 30s and a man in his late 20s, and seized cannabis herb and cannabis plants, with a estimated street value of in excess of €200,000, at a house at Cloonloo, Co. Sligo on the 9th Match.