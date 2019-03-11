Severe overnight frost leaves Donegal routes treacherous

While a status yellow snow and ice warning has been lifted, motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution this morning and assume no road is ice free.

Heavy frost is still lingering in places with black ice reported in various parts of the county.

In a statement this morning, Donegal County Council say that all primary routes will be gritted from 6am however minor routes may go untreated.

More wet and windy weather is in store this week, according to Met Eireann.

While it’s too early to say what’s in store for the St Patrick’s weekend, meteorologist Harm Luijkx says it’s likely to be unsettled: