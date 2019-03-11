‘I’m far from finished’ – Bonner to lodge appeal after shock rejection

Fianna Fail Councillor Enda Bonner is to submit an appeal this morning in a bid to be added to the party ticket for the upcoming local elections.

The Glenties Electoral Cllr lost out to Noreen McGarvey at the party’s selection convention in Burtonport on Friday evening.

In a statement released last night, Cllr Bonner said that his initial shock and disappointment is being replaced more and more by the comfort and knowledge that so many people have expressed their support for him.

He said that it a difficult time, knowing what he claims were the efforts that some went to in order to topple him at the convention.

Cllr Bonner says he remains extremely hopeful that he will be shortly added to the ticket.

It’s anticipated that an appeal to be added to the party ticket will be lodged by Cllr Bonner today.

Continuing, Cllr Bonner says that has spoken spoken to senior party figures over the weekend and is optimistic that he will shortly be confirmed as a candidate.

Concluding, Cllr Bonner thanks all of his supporters and said he was far from finished.