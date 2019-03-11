Hospital campaign group claims government is playing for time

As we prepare to take to the streets again to save our Hospital services, it is worth recalling that 3 years ago in 2016, we rallied in massive numbers to do exactly the very same thing, so what has happened in the intervening 37 months since our last march.

Many promises made to us by the Government and each and everyone of them broken, grants announced by Ministers only to subsequently be discovered to be fake news, agreements reached with us only to be found out as time buying efforts by Government in an effort to quieten and calm us down. Cynical on our part you might say, No I retort, we are exhausted of the nonsense of this Government, it’s various Ministers who have intentionally mis lead us in order to save their own bacon in the sort term.

The HSE spent many months ducking and diving until they reached a magic formula of words that nearly convinced us that they had reached a solution for us, that an agreed plan was in place backed up with funding until again we discovered it was a false dawn. The HSE have thrown their lot in with a Government cover up, an further attempt in saving ones own bacon and hiding the truth – misleading the general public by using the various arms of state to tramp down the ordinary people.

The time has come that we the people must rise and tackle the injustices and arrogance of this Government along with their hapless puppets in the HSE. We demand that our Hospital, it’s residential nursing unit, is maintained and investment is made to bring it to the standards that will future proof it for generations to come. We want care for our loved ones within our community, and nothing is going to stop us this time.