There’s been a cautious welcome to news that the greater, Newtowncunningham, Killea and Carrigans area are to get extra Gardai.

It’s understood that one Sergeant and a number of Gardaí will be deployed to the border area in the coming weeks.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says the town lands in question have seen a major spike in crime over the past few months and hopes that the new Gardai will be addressing that as opposed to manning a potential hard border: