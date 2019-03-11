Danielle’s amendment to become a reality

An amendment to the Victims Charter which will be named after a Donegal woman murdered in India has been accepted, and is in the final stages of completion.

In a letter sent today to the mother of Danielle Mc Laughlin, a senior official in the Department of Foreign Affairs confirms they have submitted a proposal to the Department of Justice and Equality with regard to amending the Victims Charter.

The Department of Justice have agreed to this and the amendment will be called “Danielle’s amendment”.

Meanwhile, the letter also confirms an Irish official has taken up his post at the newly opened Irish Consulate General in Mumbai. The official hopes to travel to Goa soon to meet with the prosecutor in the case against the man accused of murdering Danielle.

The official has also spoken with the British Consulate General, who have told him that the case is progressing.