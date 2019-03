A senior roads Engineer at Donegal County Council has defended a decision not to send gritters out overnight.

Brendan O’Donnell was responding to considerable online criticism that gritters weren’t deployed to treat primary roads, despite there being a yellow snow and ice warning in place.

Gritters we sent out from 6am this morning however severe overnight frost left routes in the county treacherous.

Mr. O’Donnell says a lot of factors were at play in making the decision: