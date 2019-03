There are calls on the OPW to extend opening hours at An Grianan of Aileach.

The historic site in Burt is currently open from 10am to 3.30 daily, however this is to be extended until 6.30pm from March 16th.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says given the time of year coupled with an increase in visitor numbers of late this should be reviewed.

He believes a further extension to the opening hours would have a knock on positive effect on the whole area: