Brexit discussions “deadlocked” ahead of new vote

The British Government has admitted negotiations with the EU are “deadlocked” just a day before MPs are due to vote on the withdrawal plan again.

The Brexit Secretary has been called to update Parliament this afternoon on any legal changes to the deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken to the President of the European Commission, but there was no breakthrough.

Meanwhile, the Tanaiste says he still believes the UK is ‘unlikely’ to crash out without a deal.

Simon Coveney added that it’s his understanding that Theresa May will travel to Strasbourg ahead of tomorrow’s vote, but declined to comment on the difficulty she faces in terms of securing agreement…….