Two of the Knockalla Caravans Cup Quarter-Finals were played on Sunday and two sides that have made their way through to the semi-finals are Bonagee United and Greencastle.

Bonagee had a 1-0 over Cockhill Celtic with Darren McFadden scoring the only goal of the game in that one.

Greencastle were 2-1 winners away against Fanad United. Nigel McMonagle and Matty Henry were on target for the Greeks.