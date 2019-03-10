Police investigating two incidents of hate crime graffiti in Claudy

Police in the north are investigating the report of criminal damage at an Orange Hall in Claudy on Saturday.

The incident is believed to have occurred some time between 10pm on Friday, 8 March and 6am yesterday.

The PSNI are treating the incident as a hate crime and an investigation is ongoing.

Separately, officers have been made aware of graffiti damage caused to a bridge nearby on Longland Road and are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.

They have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.