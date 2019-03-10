Pat’s trip for Finn Harps U17s

The Finn Harps U17s are on their way to Dublin this morning for an Elite Northern Division League game against St Patrick’s Athletic at IT Blanchardstown (kick-off 2.00). Manager Declan Boyle knows that Pat’s will provide a very testing start to the competitive season for his lads. There are quite a few changes to Boyle’s squad as is always the case in underage football. A number of his successful historic double winning side have moved up to the Finn Harps U19 squad and some of them featured for Joe Boyle’s outfit in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with St. Pat’s at the Moss in Drumoghill.

With a decent pre-season training schedule done the Harps U17s are ready to kick-off their campaign, hopefully with at least a draw in the Capital. Boyle has added a number of boys from last year’s Harps U15 panel and gelling the new recruits with the lads still there from last season is the challenge for the manager. 2018 was a fantastic and memorable campaign for Finn Harps Football Club with the success of the U17s who first won the Mark Farren Cup and then the National League title. It was the first time for an underage Harps team to have won a national trophy and to do the double was something very special. While it will always be nice to look back, Declan Boyle and his management team are now focusing forward and getting a result from this away game against St. Pat’s. Kick-off at the IT Blanchardstown Complex is 2.00.