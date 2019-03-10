DJL: Castlefin Celtic go second with win over Milford & Results 10/03/19

Castlefin Celtic have gone second in the Donegal Junior League Premier Division thanks to their 1-0 over Milford United today.

Emmet White was the scorer for Castlefin. It means they lie on 30 points, one point behind leaders Kilmacrennan but with a game in hand.

Chris Ashmore was there for Highland Radio Sport…

Full Results from the Donegal Junior League are below…

Brian McCormick Sports Premier

Castlefin Celtic 1 vs 0 Milford United FC

Keadue Rovers FC 0 vs 1 Cappry Rovers

St Catherines FC 1 vs 6 Glenea United

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2

Glenree United FC 0 vs 4 Raphoe Town

Gweedore United FC 1 vs 6 Kerrykeel ’71

Dunkineely Celtic 2 vs 4 Curragh Athletic – PLayed Saturday