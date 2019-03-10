DJL: Castlefin Celtic go second with win over Milford & Results 10/03/19

Castlefin Celtic have gone second in the Donegal Junior League Premier Division thanks to their 1-0 over Milford United today.
Emmet White was the scorer for Castlefin. It means they lie on 30 points, one point behind leaders Kilmacrennan but with a game in hand.
Chris Ashmore was there for Highland Radio Sport…
Full Results from the Donegal Junior League are below…
Brian McCormick Sports Premier
Castlefin Celtic 1 vs 0 Milford United FC
Keadue Rovers FC 0 vs 1 Cappry Rovers
St Catherines FC 1 vs 6 Glenea United
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2
Glenree United FC 0 vs 4 Raphoe Town
Gweedore United FC 1 vs 6 Kerrykeel ’71
Dunkineely Celtic 2 vs 4 Curragh Athletic – PLayed Saturday