Disappointing start for Harps U17s

Reigning champions Finn Harps hopes of getting off to a winning start in the U17 Elite Northern League failed to materialise as St. Patrick’s Athletic recorded an excellent 4-0 win over Declan Boyle’s side at IT Blanchardstown on Sunday afternoon.

The game was stopped for 20 minutes due to a snow blizzard in the first half. Darragh Burns had St. Pat’s 1-0 up at the break. A key moment in the game came when Pat’s goalkeeper Morgan Rice saved a Harps penalty when the score was 0-0. Sami Ayoola, Ben McCormack and Danny Norris were the other scorers for the hosts.

Manager Boyle and his backroom team will now turn their attention to trying to secure a home win against Athlone Town next Saturday.