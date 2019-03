Derry will remain in Division 2B of the National Hurling League following their 1-09 v 0-08 loss to Wicklow in the Promotion Playoff Final on Sunday.

The Oakleaf County led by two points at half-time in Inniskeen, 0-05 v 0-03, but just five minutes into the second half the sides were level.

With ten minutes to go Derry led by a single point but on 65 minutes Michael Boland found the back the net for Wicklow and ended Derry’s promotion dreams.