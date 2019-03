Castlefin Celtic have moved into second place in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division following a 1-0 win over Milford United on Sunday in their top of the table clash.

Emmet White scored the winner in the second half and it was a crucial goal as Castlefin now sit just one point behind leaders Kilmacrennan with a game in hand.

After the match today, Chris Ashmore spoke with the victorious Castlefin manager Kieran Brennan…

Chris also spoke with Milford manager Sean Sandilands…