Traffic light system at McClay’s Corner to be reviewed

A review of the traffic lights system at McClays Corner, Stranorlar has been given the green light.

There have been repeated calls for a review of the junction to be carried out following claims last year that when in operation the lights are causing unnecessary delays.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District Councillor Patrick McGowan has welcomed the appointment of a consultant to carry out the review.

He’s hopeful a new system can be installed at the junction which would better deal with the traffic flow in the area: