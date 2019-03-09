People encouraged to get involved with The Big Hello!

People in Donegal are being encouraged to reach out to their neighbours as part of The Big Hello!, the first National Community Weekend taking place this May Bank Holiday weekend.

The initiative is being rolled out by the Department of Rural and Community Development to support communities in the county and throughout Ireland to host events in their local area in a bid to strengthen community ties and help tackle social isolation.

€10,000 has been allocated to Donegal County Council to fund local The Big Hello! events.