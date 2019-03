Finn Harps were involved in the Premier Division game of the night on Friday in Ballybofey but were on the wrong end of the result at the hands of Cork City.

Harps twice took the lead, but were eventually beaten 4-3 by the Leesiders.

It means Harps are still without a win in the top flight this season.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan says their defending cost them the points…