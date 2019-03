Donegal will be playing in Division 3A of next year’s National Hurling League after they lost to Warwickshire by 2-10 v 0-14 in the Relegation Playoff in Longford on Saturday.

Donegal will feel that they should have won the game but their shooting let them down with Mickey McCann’s men having 15 wides throughout the course of the game – 10 of those coming in the second half.

Donegal manager Mickey McCann spoke with Peter Campbell after the loss and feels that they should have won the game…