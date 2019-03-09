Finn Harps 19s kick-off against St. Pat’s

The Finn Harps U19s get their National League campaign underway this afternoon when Joe Boyle’s boys host St. Patrick’s Athletic at the Moss in Drumoghill (kick-off 2.00). Boyle, who has lots of previous experience at national level with the FAI in a coaching capacity and with underage Irish teams, is looking forward to the new season as he works to blend in a number of last year’s double winning Finn Harps U17s players into his squad. The Deele College Principal’s first mission will be too attempt to guide the 19s to the knockout stages of the competition.

Many of the current U19 panel have been gearing up for the new campaign by turning out for the Harps Ulster Senior League side who have acquitted themselves quite well in the Intermediate football fare. Boyle is also in charge of the USL team and his side have ran reigning champions Cockhill Celtic close and defeated another top Letterkenny Rovers earlier in the season. Boyle also has a number of players in the side from Carndonagh Community School who earlier this week reached the National Senior Secondary Colleges Final where they will attempt to make it back-to-back titles. Harps U19 Corey McBride was one of the Carn scorers in semi-final win.

McBride is also a member of Ollie Horgan’s senior squad along with Jack Doherty, Darragh Ellison, Stephen Doherty and Lee McLaughlin.