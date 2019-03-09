Fianna Fáil call for ceiling to be applied to CAP

The Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has called for a Basic Payment Scheme ceiling of €60,000 euro to be adopted in the next Common Agricultural Policy by Ireland in order to protect family farms.

Over 99% of eligible farmers received a basic payment of under 60,000 last year.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the policy shift would ensure that future CAP funds safeguard small and medium sized farms and provide a €74 million euro pot annually to target vulnerable sectors and young farmers: