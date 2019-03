Glenties Electoral Area Fianna Fáil councillor Enda Bonner has been overlooked as a local election candidate in favour of local activist Noreen McGarvey.

A vote at last night’s Fianna Fail election convention in Burtonport Community Center showed 33 votes for Ms. Garvey, over Mr Bonner’s 26.

Speaking after the announcement, Mr Bonner said he would be making contact with Fianna Fáil party headquarters on Monday.