Donegal were beaten by Warwickshire in the National Hurling League Division 2B Relegation playoff by 2-10 v 0-14 at Pearse Park, Longford on Saturday.

Donegal led by 0-08 v 0-04 at half-time but second half goals from Warwickshire coupled with 10 wides in the same period from Donegal proved their undoing, so they will play Division 3A hurling next year.

Sports Editor for the Donegal Democrat Peter Campbell reports for Highland Radio Sport…