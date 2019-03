The Donegal Motor Club are set for their busiest year of action in 2019 by hosting a record number of events.

Along with the International in June which looks sets to include Ken Block, the club will also host a Forestry Rally, Mini Stages, Hill Climb and the Harvest.

Oisin Kelly looked ahead to what is building to be an exciting year for the club with PRO Johnny Baird and Chairman Brian Brogan…

(Interview also includes West Cork Preview)