Derry City drew 1-1 with Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

Bohemians conceded their first goal of the season at home to Derry thanks to an Eoghan Stokes penalty, but James Finnerty’s goal on 76′ saw it finish 1-1.

Derry’s Eoin Toal spoke after the draw in the capital…

Next up for Declan Devine’s side is the visit of Dundalk to the Brandywell Stadium.