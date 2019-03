Sinn Fein says the British Government must stop its futile efforts to seek legal changes to the Irish Backstop

The party’s spokesperson for Brexit David Cullinane’s reacting to the EU Chief Negotiator’s latest comments on Brexit.

Michel Barnier said the EU will commit to giving the UK the choice to leave the customs union, as long as a hard border is avoided.

But Deputy Cullinane says the island of Ireland needs to stay in the customs union: