Údarás announce major funding injection for 2019 programme

Údarás na Gaeltachta has announced the approval of over €4 million for the implementation of its Community and Language Development Programme for 2019.

€585,000 has been allocated to a number of community organisations in Donegal.

The €4.225 million budget for 2019 represents an increase of €530,000 which is part funded by The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Included in the programme is an annual funding provision for the organisation’s subsidaries Muintearas CTR and Ealaín and for Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta as well as administration grants for community development organisations.

Donegal will receive €585,000 in funding for 9 organisations across the county which is an increase of €124,000 from last year.