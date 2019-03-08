Shane Byrne expecting physical Junior Cup contest in Clonmel

Glengad United will look to make the semi finals of the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday when they take on Clonmel Town in Tipperary in the last eight of the competition.

To make the quarter finals they beat Geraldines of Lmerick, Birr and Crettyard United in the national stages of the cup.

Glengad are reporting a full squad to chosen from and with victory they will be the first Inishowen side since Carn in the mid eighies to make the semi finals.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Manager Shane Byrne is expecting a physical game on Sunday.

Shane says their preparations since the Crettyard game has been good…