Prohibition order served on Letterkenny butcher

A prohibition order has been served on a Donegal butchers.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland reports today that the order was served last month on Paddy Gildea of The Friendly Meat Shop, Old Town Road, Letterkenny following the discovery of unstamped and untagged lamb carcass.

The order is in response to the failure of the butcher to demonstrate effectively the origin of the lamb carcass and that it was slaughtered in an approved plant contrary to Article 18 of the Regulation of EC which an officer says gives rise to the risk of unapproved food entering the food chain.

Mr Glidea has been directed by an authorised officer of the HSE to ensure the unstamped and untagged lamb carcass stored in the coldroom of the shop be withdrawn from sale with immediate effect and to ensure it is not used for human consumption, is rendered safe for human consumption or is detained or destroyed in a manner prescribed by the officer.