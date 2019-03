The new Chairperson of the International Fund for Ireland is flying to Washington today to lobby the US government for more funding.

Donegal man Paddy Harte previously worked for the fund, and says he’s looking forward to the challenge of approaching its work from a different angle.

Mr Harte, who took up the position on March 1st, says the fund has a major role to play in promoting reconciliation, and in his time working with the fund, he saw some important developments: