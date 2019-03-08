Minister vows to revisit Donegal to progress flood relief works

The Minister with Special Responsibility for the OPW has committed to revisiting Donegal in a bid to progress flood relief works.

Its in response to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who told Minister Kevin Boxer Moran during an Oireachtas Finance Committee that little progress was being made to deliver long promised flood and coastal erosion schemes in a number of areas in the county.

In May of last year the Minister announced a number of flood relief and mitigation projects for the county but to date, little progress on delivering them has been made.

Minister Boxer Moran told Deputy Doherty that public representatives need to be putting more pressure on Donegal County Council to expedite the process: