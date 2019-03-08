Man shot in Derry





There’s been a shooting incident in Derry.

The PSNI say a man was st a number of times in Lisfannon Park at around 7.15pm this evening, Friday 8 March. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Inspector Cummings said: “The 25 year old victim has sustained gunshot wounds to both legs in a sickening and vicious attack. He was targeted in a residential area during the early evening when children and families were going about their normal everyday lives. This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society.

“What makes this incident all the more shocking is that the victims own mother heard his cries of pain and ran to his aid.”