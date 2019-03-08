Man jailed for 25 years for attempted murder of police officers in Eglinton

A 38 year old man has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment after being found guilty of placing an improvised explosive device under a vehicle at the home of two serving police officers in Eglinton in June 2015.

Sean McVeigh of Lurgan was handed the sentence today for attempting to murder police officers and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

Following the incident on June 18th 2015 a major cross border chase ensued resulting in McVeigh being eventually apprehended in Killygordon.